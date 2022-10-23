Nurse, 48, dies by suicide in Kisii

A 48-year-old nurse has reportedly hanged herself outside her house in South Mugirango, Kisii County. The body of Ms Caroline Nyanchama Otwere was found hanging from a guava tree on Sunday morning.

Kisii County Police Commander Dr Musyoki Mutungi said they have launched investigations into the incident.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the lady was mentally unstable,” said Dr Musyoki.

Sources indicate that the nurse has been on antidepressants for some time.

Her 10-year-old daughter woke up at 4 am and realised that her mother was not in her bed.

When she checked the sitting room, the girl realised that an armchair was missing. It was later established that she used the chair to reach the noose.

The little girl later saw the body of her mother hanging on a tree before she rushed to Etago Sub County Hospital and alerted a guard.