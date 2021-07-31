MP Alpha Miruka forced to flee as chaos rocks funeral in Kisii

Bomachoge Chache MP Alpha Miruka.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Chaos erupted during a funeral in Bomachoge Chache constituency in Kisii County on Friday, forcing MP Alpha Miruka to leave after he was heckled by rowdy youths.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.