MP Alpha Miruka forced to flee as chaos rocks funeral in Kisii

Chaos erupted during a funeral in Bomachoge Chache constituency in Kisii County on Friday, forcing MP Alpha Miruka to leave after he was heckled by rowdy youths.

Shortly after Mr Miruka arrived to attend the burial, a group of youths started heckling and chanting that he must leave.

A fight broke during the commotion as mourners attacked each other with chairs.

Others tried to bring down the tents mounted for the funeral service of the Clement Omaoro, who died a week ago in a road accident.

The funeral was put on hold for some minutes and only proceeded after the MP left.

“Let him go! Let him go!” the youths chanted.

Residents later said they were unhappy with the state of roads in the constituency.

“We want the Omoringamu-Sengera road repaired and tarmacked. The MP should lobby the national government to intervene and ensure the road is tarmacked. It is long overdue,” said one of the youths.

But the MP claimed that most of the youths at the burial were drunk.