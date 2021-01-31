Matiang’i eyes Gusii kingpin role ahead of 2022 elections

Frenzied political activity, whispers of a coronation as community spokesman — just what is cooking in Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s Gusii backyard?

With talk rife that Dr Matiang’i, could be installed as the Abagusii spokesman in February or March and a major announcement in the coming days that his supporters say “will point to what he will do in 2022”, observers say that the CS could be preparing for a run for President.

Abagusii Council of Elders chairman James Matundura told Nation that they are prepared to crown Dr Matiang’i in a ceremony to be held at his own convenient time.

He said that, being the topmost civil servant from the region, locals have been reaching out to him with all sorts of problems and it was now time to broaden his responsibilities.

“He’s finally agreed to join the Gusii elders club. We’ve been calling him since last year, but due to the nature of his work, he’s not been available,” said Mr Matundura.

‘The firstborn son’

The CS’s crowning is significant because the community will look up to him for direction.

Reached for comment, Dr Matiang’i downplayed the political significance around his increased activities in Gusiiland.

He said he’s only continuing with what he started long before he came into the public limelight.

“I’ve a responsibility to do certain things for the community. I’m like the firstborn son here, and people look up to me for direction,” he said.

Gusii has undergone tremendous growth with Dr Matiang’i at the heart of the Jubilee administration, including the unveiling of the Kisii Central Bank branch and the State Lodge, not to mention roads, schools and churches.

Preparing for 2022

“His elevation to represent the community means unity of purpose,” said Bomachoge Chache MP Alpha Miruka, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Residents say his presence is strongly felt in the region.

When he’s not around for weekend events, he always sends someone to represent him.

“Residents rely on him for even small events like burials,” Mr Paul Mayieka, a resident of Bomachoge Chache, said.

Political pundits say the CS’s focus on his Gusii backyard is aimed at consolidating his base.

Kenyatta University lecturer Andrew Maubi said the CS is positioning himself politically.

“He’s marshalling the ground in preparation for 2022,” said Dr Maubi.

Nyamira senator Okong’o Omogeni lauded the CS for his passion for development.

“He has distinguished himself as a national leader who performs. If the country rewards him with an even bigger political seat, I’m sure he’ll not disappoint,” Mr Omogeni said.

