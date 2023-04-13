Man risks paying Sh3 million for impersonating P1 teacher in Kisii

A primary teacher from Gucha in Kisii County may be forced to return total emoluments of Sh3.3 million earned as salaries between February 2007 to May 1, 2019, and allowances, if an application by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is allowed by a Kisii court.

This is according to some of the documents presented in court by EACC. EACC sleuths pounced on the suspect at Nyakeyo Market, Etago in South Mugirango.

The teacher was arraigned over forgery of certificates as a P1 teacher and subsequent presentation of the papers before the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in 2007.

The suspect, Isaiah Okombo Otieno alias Daudi Ochoi alias Duncan Ochoi Magero was arrested by EACC sleuths and presented in court on Thursday for forging academic certificates and presenting them to TSC to secure a job belonging to another person while falsely presenting himself as the other person.

He is facing charges of impersonation of a person named in the certificate contrary to section 384 of the penal code; providing false information to a person employed in the public service contrary to section 129 of the Penal Code, and fraudulent acquisition of a public property among others.

On particulars of the offense, Otieno was charged that between February 2 and 26, 2007 at Gucha within Kisii County, uttered to TSC a document of his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education serial number ‪1008541, a lawful document issued to Ochoi Daudi Magero by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), he falsely presented himself as the said Daudi Magero.

Appearing before Kisii Resident Magistrate Wa Kugwa Wahinya, the accused pleaded not guilty to the seven charges but admitted receiving salaries as a teacher.

“Bond of Sh700,000 plus one surety of similar amount of cash bail of Sh200,000. Mention will be on April 25 this year,” said Mr Wahinya.

The magistrate directed that the accused be supplied with witness statements before the mention date.