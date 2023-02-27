Man lodges petition to kick out ‘rebel’ Kisii ODM MPs

A member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Mr Dennis Moturi Nyakundi, has petitioned the party to expel three ‘rebel’ members of Parliament from Gusii from its roll, paving way for by-elections.

MPs Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba), Patrick Osero (Borabu) and Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South) are hobnobbing with Kenya Kwanza leaders, including President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua for what they call development.

Mr Moturi, through his advocate, Allamano & Associates, has written to the chairperson of the ODM Disciplinary Committee, Prof Ben Sihanya, Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Executive Director Oduor Ongwen, saying the politicians were undermining the party.

“Our instructions are therefore to call upon your good office, as we hereby do, that you take out appropriate disciplinary action against the mentioned members, aimed at fully expelling them from the ODM party and thereby prevailing upon the elections commission to conduct by-elections in their respective constituencies in accordance with the law,” read the petition.

In addition, “By a copy hereof, our client hereby requests the party secretary general to update the party records to expunge the names of the above members from its membership in line with Section 14 of the Political Parties Act, and subsequently remove them from any representative obligations leadership positions they may be holding.”

Mr Moturi said that being a strict observant and enthusiast of ODM ideals and laws, members of the movement who promote ideologies, interests or policies of any other political party are deemed to have resigned.

The petitioner explained that over the past few months, following the August 2022 General Election, the ruling alliance has been seen and reported to bait members of other political parties, especially those affiliated to the Azimio Coalition, with false promises and untrue guises of national unity and inclusivity.

“The move started from the North Eastern part of the country, generated down to the Coast, was recently exhibited in Luo Nyanza, and has now rocked the South Nyanza headquarters in Kisii region,” said Mr Moturi.

The lawmakers visited Mr Gachagua just two days after Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga toured Gusii. The lawmakers from the region, mostly affiliated to the Azimio coalition, met with the Deputy President after conspicuously missing in Mr Odinga’s Gusii rally.

The 14 lawmakers, eight of whom were elected under the various Azimio la Umoja coalition affiliate parties, met with the Deputy President at his office in Harambee House Annex last week on Monday.

The eight opposition-allied lawmakers pledged their support for President Ruto and his administration, in total contrast to their coalition leader, Mr Odinga, who said he does not recognise the current Head of State.

Machogu team leader

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu led the Gusii delegation to the DP’s office.

Apart from the three ODM lawmakers named in the petition, others who visited Mr Gachagua are Innocent Obiri (Bobasi, Wiper), Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango, Jubilee) and Charles Onchoke (Bonchari, UPA).

Woman Reps Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira, Jubilee) and Doris Aburi (Kisii, Wiper) were also in attendance. Notably, on the day Mr Odinga was in Kisii for his political rally, Ms Aburi was a few kilometres away in Bobasi constituency conducting a charity event under her office.

MPs Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache, UDA), Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North, UDA), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango, UDA), Essy Okenyuri (Nominated senator, UDA) and Gloria Orwoba (Nominated Senator, UDA) accompanied their Azimio counterparts. The UDA MPs were led by the National Assembly Majority Whip, Mr Silvanus Osoro.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza administration is for inclusivity and will strive to always work with all leaders, regardless of their political affiliation.

“In line with this commitment on Monday, accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, I hosted leaders from Kisii and Nyamira counties at Harambee House Annex, for consultation on the region's development agenda. President William Ruto has opened the door for those ready to work with the administration because his sole interest is to ensure development in every part of the country,” said the DP.

Mr Odinga, while in Kisii and Nyamira counties, accused President Ruto of trying to lure MPs and other leaders from Azimio to his side in a move meant to undermine the multi-party system and democracy in the country.

“Those are selfish people, only being led by the stomach. You are already seeing them on the other side,” said Mr Odinga when describing the rebels.

He noted that it took a lot of effort to defend the rebel leaders, but now they had turned against him and were dining with his political nemesis.