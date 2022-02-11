Police in Kisii have arrested a man who assaulted a woman at a political rally attended by Deputy President William Ruto in Ibacho, Kisii County.

Man arrested for slapping woman at DP Ruto rally

The man, Mr Joash Atemba Nyan'gate alias Sokoro, was caught on camera slapping the middle-aged woman as she shouted 'Azimio', a political slogan associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The woman shouted 'Azimio' as a speaker in the rally called on the DP's supporters to chant the Kenya Kwanza slogan 'Kazi ni kazi.'

"Attention of the National Police Service is drawn to a disturbing and widely circulated video clip where a man is clearly seen assaulting a female during a political rally in Kisii," reads a police statement.

"He is in police custody assisting with investigations. He will face court action once investigations are complete."

Security authorities advised the public to exercise restraint and accommodate different opinions during the electioneering period to mitigate instances of lawlessness and breach of peace.

DP Ruto was in Kisii and Nyamira counties on Thursday to drum up support for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He was accompanied by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula.