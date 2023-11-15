Man accused of brutally murdering Kisii Polytechnic student detained

A 25-year-old man accused of hacking his ex-girlfriend to death will remain in police custody for seven days.

Kisii Resident Magistrate Caroline Rono ordered that the suspect, Stephen Wambura Orengo, be remanded in custody while police continue investigations.

The magistrate also granted the prosecution's request to send the accused to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) for psychiatric evaluation.

Stephen Orengo at Kisii Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, November 15. The 25-year-old is accused of hacking his ex-girlfriend Lucy Boke, a student at Kisii National Polytechnic. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Wambura was arraigned at the Kisii Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face murder charges.

He is recovering at KTRH after angry students attacked him shortly after he allegedly killed their colleague in a suspected love affair gone wrong.

Wambura is accused of killing his ex-lover, 22-year-old Lucy Boke, on November 9, 2023 after an argument allegedly caused by family disputes.

Kisii: Man allegedly kills student in suspected love triangle

Boke's badly mutilated body was found strewn on the floor of her one-room rented house in Jogoo Estate on the outskirts of Kisii town.

“Matter will be mentioned on November 21, 2023, before the duty court for further directions,” said the Kisii Resident Magistrate.

The prosecution, led by Mr Job Akello, had asked for the accused to be remanded in custody for 14 days as they continue with investigations and psychiatric evaluation.

"The community outside is hostile," the prosecutor said in seeking the 14-day detention.

Wambura and Boke were students at the Kisii National Polytechnic. Wambura was out of the school on internship and is said to have travelled from Isibania in Migori County to Kisii where he allegedly committed the heinous act.