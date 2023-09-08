Locals urge President Ruto to turn decommissioned Suneka airstrip into aviation training centre

The decommissioning of Suneka airstrip in Kisii County by President William Ruto last month has been challenged by a group of locals who have since written an open letter to the Head of State suggesting that the facility be turned into an aviation training centre.

The locals, who identified themselves as officials of the Bonchari Citizens Council (BCC), pointed out that the closure of the airstrip will have a negative economic and social impact on the local Bonchari community.

They suggested to the President to consider either retaining the facility or turning it into an economic hub for the region by converting it into a training centre for pilots.

"It is our very strong belief that the decommissioning of this important landmark project will have a negative economic and social impact on the local Bonchari community. We request for further public participation to assess, review and take into account the views of the community," the letter reads in part.

"Your Excellency, the people of Bonchari do not want to lose the airstrip. It is recommended that the airstrip at Suneka should be turned into a flying school to serve the Eastern and central African region. Kenya can leverage its good influence in the East African Community, lobby member States of Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, and the DRC, which we know currently do not have flying schools in their respective States, to send their pilot trainees to utilize the airstrip. This will no doubt turn it into an important economic venture,"

The group argued that the decommissioning went against the letter and spirit of the Constitution, which requires public participation before such a sweeping announcement is made.

Led by Peter Oeri, the group accused some unnamed external political forces of secretly working to have the project decommissioned for their own selfish reasons.

Speaking to the Nation after sending the letter to the President's office, Peter Makori, one of the members of BCC, said the President was being misled into decommissioning the project, which he said had a lot of sentimental value not only to the people of Bonchari but to Kisii and other outlying counties in general.

While decommissioning the airstrip, President Ruto said Bonchari Constituency will receive funding to construct public housing and asked Kisii leaders to identify a suitable place, either in Nyangusu or Sironga in Nyamira to have the airstrip relocated there.