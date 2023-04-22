Landslides leave Kisii families homeless

Property worth millions of shillings has been destroyed following landslides in Sameta and Etago in Kisii County.

In Etago, South Mugirango Constituency, heavy rains pounded in the morning, leading to the landslides.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said the landslides occurred at 11.30 am at Nyasasa village, causing residents to panic.

“Several houses have been affected, with some developing cracked walls and sunken floors, which makes them inhabitable,” said Mr Kases.

He noted that the affected families were still at risk as heavy rains had not ceased.

The police boss added that residents had cultivated on sloppy fields, which he said may lead to more landslides as the soil has loosened.

In Sameta, landslides that hit Matongo village at 6am rendered a cleric’s family homeless.

Mr Kases said the sub-county security team led by the deputy county commissioner, the area chief and his assistant visited the scene to assess the damage. He said officials also visited Etago.

The weatherman has warned of continued heavy rains in Kisii in the next one week.

Henry Sese, the county director of meteorological services, warned residents about lightning strikes and strong winds, saying they are expected in various parts of the county.

“People should avoid sheltering under trees while it rains to avoid lightning strikes and accidents from falling branches,” warned Mr Sese.