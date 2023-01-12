KNCHR sends team to Kisii to probe wave of killings in the region

A team from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is headed to Kisii County to carry out an inquiry over the increased number of murder cases in the region in the last one year.

The team plans to carry out a six-day visit for an inquiry following the recent wave of killings that has sent shock waves in the region.

The KNCHR Head of public affairs Mr Dominic Kabiru said:“Yes, we are coming and our main aim is to ensure justice for the victims.”

Kisii County recorded 77 murder cases last year painting a grim scenario of the growing number of violent killings in the region.

The data covers the month of January to December, in what police say is a matter of concern. Already, about 10 murders have been recorded in the county in the last first half of this month.

According to police, the perpetrators of the murder cases are close family members.

The latest report by the Kenya Bureau of Statistics shows statistics for prosecution of murder cases in Kisii in the last five years.

The Economic Survey for 2022 indicates registered murder cases and convictions obtained by the High Court from 2017 to 2021.

In 2021, 44 cases were recorded, 40 in 2020 and 52 in 2019 and 2018 respectively. In 2017, only 34 cases were recorded.

Main suspects

Records for the first and second week of January 2023 indicate that a murder case is recorded almost every day in Kisii, with most of the cases already ongoing in court after main suspects were arrested.

Just on Thursday, the body of a middle-aged man was discovered on the roadside in Metembe village in Marani Sub County.

The body was covered with a gunny bag, with villagers saying he may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped there.

On Wednesday, a Kisii court ordered that a 61-year-old man from Igonga village in Bonchari who allegedly stabbed his step son to death be detained at Gesonso police station for seven days.

Sebastian Matundura surrendered himself at the Gesonso Police Station on January 9, 2023.

The suspect allegedly fought with his 31-year-old son on Sunday night after they disagreed over an unknown issue.

On Monday, a Kisii court ordered that a man accused of murdering his two children be remanded for 14 days pending investigations into the case.

The accused, Nelson Ontita (28) appeared before Ogembo Principal Magistrate Calestous Nambafu but the taking of plea was deferred to allow the prosecution to finalise investigations.

Leaders from the region are now pushing for mental health awareness which they say will help avert more killings.

“Even as police continue to investigate the killings, we are calling on our people to avoid taking the law into their own hands. The county’s health department is working with relevant stakeholders to increase mental health awareness,” said Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

The Abagusii Council of Elders secretary Mr Samuel Bosire said perpetrators of the killings are attracting a curse.

“What is missing is children not respecting their parents. Most children no longer listen to their elders. On the other hand, parents have resigned to the fate that their children are educated and are above them,” said Mr Bosire.

Mr Bosire recommended role models and leaders from the region to visit schools and talk to children on the need of being law-abiding citizens and generally being the mirror of the society.

“Our leaders need to lead by example. Children tend to copy from them,” said the council secretary.

He added that abuse of drugs and high levels of poverty among residents are other issues leading to more murder cases.

Father Lawrence Nyaanga who partners with the National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) said an increase in drug abuse leads to a rise in crime cases.