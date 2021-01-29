Kisii youth agribusinesses to benefit from Sh5.1bn grants

The Kisii county government has partnered with the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) to set up a business incubation hub in the region to boost its agribusiness sector.

The hub will be run under the nationwide agribiz programme funded by the European Union and Denmark which targets to benefit over 2,400 women and youth agribusiness enterprises.

The European Union and the Denmark government injected Sh5.1billion to the programme and it is projected to create more than 17,000 job opportunities.

KCIC and the county government of Kisii signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at accelerating the programme in the region.

Kisii county is the fifth county among eight that have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the engagement of women and youth in the agribusiness sector. The Sh5.1billion grant will be shared amongst the eight counties.

The devolved units will work with KCIC to promote agribusiness ventures through inclusive policy.

“This programme brings hope to our youth. It will complement our ongoing project with the agriculture training centre to empower the youth into self-employment and food production” said the county executive for agriculture Mr Esman Onsarigo.

Agribiz programme is keen on addressing these capacity gaps by providing business advisory, access to market, facilities and technical support that will boost women and youth in agribusiness.

“Within two months, we should be able to come back and showcase businesses that we have incubated as part of the launch” Mr Edward Mungai, CEO KCIC, said during the signing of the MoU.