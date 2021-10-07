Amid a growing population, plan on to give Kisii town a new look

Police throw tear gas to disperse traders protesting in Kisii town. Authorities are on mission to re-organise Kisii town in a bid to restore its lost glory.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

It has been a difficult year for most traders in Kisii town. The county government has been on a mission to demolish their premises, ostensibly because they are in the wrong locations.

