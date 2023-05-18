Kisii residents embrace fish farming in productive ways of countering diminishing land

Kisii residents are slowly embracing fish farming as they seek alternatives following diminishing land sizes that have made it impossible for them to cultivate crops.

Even so, farmers continue to face a myriad of challenges which include inadequate high quality and affordable fish feed, weak research-extension-farmer linkages, poor security of fish in ponds and cages, inadequate readily available fish fingerlings and insufficient fish marketing systems. But there is hope for the farmers. In the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP), aquaculture has been identified as a priority area with focus on strengthening fisheries extension services, value addition and marketing.

“My presence here today is meant to underscore our commitment to supporting aquaculture because this sector has the potential to address unemployment and improve nutrition for our people,” said Kisii Governor Simba Arati during the county’s annual Aquaculture Day celebrations at Magenche market in Bomachoge Borabu.

There are a total of 2,172 fish farmers and about 2,300 operational ponds in the county, with an annual fish production of approximately 17 metric tonnes.

The Aquaculture Business Development Program, which is jointly funded by the Government of Kenya and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), is working towards the expansion of fish farming in the county.

Kisii is among 15 counties where this program is operational. The main goal of the project is reducing poverty and increasing food and nutrition security in rural communities.

The program supports fish farmers in five constituencies namely, Kitutu Chache North, South Mugirango, Nyaribari Masaba, Bobasi and Bomachoge Borabu. A total of 22 wards are benefitting.

“While we know that fish is an important source of protein, very few people in Kisii County consume it. Statistics show that approximately 317 metric tonnes of fish is traded in our local markets,” said Mr Arati.

For a county with about 1.3million people, it means that on average, a Kisii resident consumes a quarter a kilo of fish per year, way below the national average of five kilograms of fish consumed per person per year.

The governor emphasised on the need for residents to change their eating habits and consume more fish as a source of protein and white meat.

“If we consume more fish, there will be increased activity in the aquaculture sector, which will in turn create employment,” said Mr Arati, adding that he looks forward to seeing more young people investing in the fish sector.

“For this reason, I am happy to note that this program targets to rope in 500 youth (male and female) as non-fish producers to develop micro enterprises along the value chain,” said the youthful governor.

He added that those youths will be engaged in value addition, production support service providers, hoteliers, fish transporters and input suppliers.

“Already, we have recruited 50 youth champions from the 22 implementing wards and given them a 10-day training called Grow Your Business-Start Your Business-Improve Your Business,” said the County Chief.

The training was conducted by experts from the International Labour Organisation for small scale entrepreneurs who want to establish or expand their business and also willing to train others in the aquaculture value chain.

The county government targets to reach 100 Aquaculture Support Enterprises comprising five members each to benefit from paid employment and self-employment opportunities.

“I urge our youth to form business associations and self-help groups to share ideas and experiences, which makes it easier for them to receive capacity building,” urged the governor.

He added, “I am aware that through this program, we have recruited Independent Aquaculture Aggregators who will sign fish produce and input purchase agreements with fish farmers to ensure market access at competitive prices and technical support.”

The County Chief thanked their partners for supporting the devolved unit with a pick-up truck and eight motorcycles to strengthen extension services.

Additionally, the county now has a Monitoring and Evaluation Management Information System for efficient data collection and storage.

“I am glad to note that already, 337 beneficiaries of this project have harvested fish valued at Sh 5million by the beginning of this month. We also expect to harvest fish in three dams at Rianyanchabera Primary School in Bokimonge Ward, Bomachoge Borabu Sub County; Nyamerako Primary School in Bogiakumu Ward in Bonchari Sub County; and Ibeno Community dam in Ibeno Ward in Nyaribari Chache Sub County,” said the governor.

To further promote aquaculture, the county government has set up a demonstration plot at the Kisii Agricultural Training Centre where farmers can learn Climate Smart Kitchen Garden Technologies. Additional demonstration plots have been set up in 35 smallholder Aquaculture Groups to integrate vegetable farming with fishponds.

Establishment of fishponds in four primary schools namely Mokobokobo Primary in Kiamokama ward, Esaka primary in Bogetenga ward, Mosasa Primary in Bassi Central ward and Maiga Primary School in Bokimonge ward is complete.

To support fish farmers, the devolved unit has so far distributed 362,000 fingerlings at five shillings each from the County Fish Multiplication Centre in Kisii.

“Today, we are flagging off distribution of 100,000 kilos of fish feed to beneficiary farmers in the 22 implementing wards. Finally, we are launching Farmers Record Books and Nutrition Materials translated to Ekegusii to enhance data recording and nutrition information for households,” said Mr Arati.