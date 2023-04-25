Kisii Public Service Board sent packing

The Kisii County Assembly has unanimously voted to send home the County Public Service Board (PSB).

This is after the House adopted a report by the Labour Committee to sack the five-member board.

A total of 69 members which translated to 97.2 percent, voted to oust the board. Only two members voted to retain it.

“The 75 percent threshold must be met. I am asking all of you members, to participate in the voting,” urged Dr Philip Machuki, the assembly Speaker, before the voting began.

A petition had been filed by Mr Benson Atika, a resident, who lodged several claims against the board contained in 45 pages.

He had sought the committee to consider and approve his quest to send the board home over gross misconduct, illegalities and irregularities in the employment process and management of staff.

The board officials were in the last two weeks being questioned by the committee chaired by Mr Naftal Onkoba (Nyacheki).

Nominated MCA Callen Magara filed the motion to have the entire board ejected for abuse of office.

The assembly found the board guilty of having made unprocedural employments and promotions, especially a few days to the 2022 General Election.

Some employments were done without advertising as required by law.