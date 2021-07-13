Kisii Public Service Board chair Evans Mamboleo dies

Evans Mamboleo

Kisii County Public Service Board chairman Evans Mamboleo during his oath-taking ceremony.
 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mamboleo and other county government officials travelled to Mombasa last week for training.

Kisii County Public Service Board chairman Mr Evans Mamboleo died Tuesday while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mombasa.

