Kisii Public Service Board chair Evans Mamboleo dies

Kisii County Public Service Board chairman Mr Evans Mamboleo died Tuesday while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mombasa.

Mamboleo and other county government officials travelled to Mombasa last week for training.

His colleagues said he died on Tuesday morning after complaining of chest pains.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae while inspecting construction of Nyanchwa-Falcon road, called for prayers for Mamboleo’s family.

He said he had dispatched a team of county officers to help transport the body to Kisii.

“It is about the problems of this world … These things are now happening … we have to be very careful. Please ensure you put on your face masks well, sanitise and keep distance,” said the county chief.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, who accompanied Mr Ongwae to the inspection, said Mamboleo did an exemplary job.

“He was a man I had known for a very long time. He was a friend. Indeed we have lost a dedicated worker. We send our condolences to his family,” said Mr Maangi.

Before his appointment by the county, Mamboleo served as a principal in various secondary schools in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

On her Facebook page, Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong'era said: “Words cannot express the innate sadness I feel at the loss of our county public service chairman. Death, you have robbed us of a humble, committed man who was not afraid to express his truth however unpalatable; an astute leader who lived his life to the fullest.”