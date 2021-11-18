Breaking News: Escapees airlifted back to Kamiti

Kisii man, 50, gets 40 years for murdering his wife

George Morara, 50, was found guilty of murdering his wife in 2019.

By  Ruth Mbula

A man who killed his wife and threw her body in a  pit latrine in Marani, Kisii has been jailed for 40 years.

