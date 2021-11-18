Kisii man, 50, gets 40 years for murdering his wife

A man who killed his wife and threw her body in a pit latrine in Marani, Kisii has been jailed for 40 years.

George Morara, 50, was found guilty of murdering his wife in 2019.

In an online court session, the judge ruled that Morara is a threat to his community.

A report presented to the court by probation officers showed that Morara was "a nuisance murderer, a thief and an extortionist".

His brother, who is a police officer based in Nairobi, said that Morara is a serious offender and had committed several crimes.

Morara was previously convicted of another crime and also had an assault case filed by his mother, but the case was withdrawn.

Prosecutors recommended a life sentence for Morara.

Judge Rose Ougo sentenced him to 40 years in prison for murder.

"By releasing you, you will cause more harm to the community. You are a serious offender to your family and to the community. You deserve a life sentence for the safety of Marani people," the judge ruled.

In his defence, Morara said he was suffering from a terminal illness and that he had transformed during the period that he was in detention.

But Justice Ougo said an innocent life was lost and that the punishment for murder is death.