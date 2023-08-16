Kisii Governor Simba Arati in talks with Chinese team on produce exports

Negotiations that will see the county export avocado and other farm produce to China are ongoing.

A team from China is in Kenya for the negotiations, a few weeks after Governor Simba Arati led a delegation of over 20 members of the Kisii County Assembly to the Asian nation.

Mr Arati has met the Chinese delegation in Nairobi and in Kisii, as negotiations continue

The Chinese delegation, led by Mr Yi Renchuan, the deputy director of Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Commerce, has been moving around the county this week in a familiarisation tour.

“I had the privilege of hosting a team of Chinese investors who are in Kisii County to explore various investment opportunities. The team is in Kisii on an actual ground visit and fact-finding mission following an earlier engagement we had in China recently,” said Mr Arati on Wednesday (August 16, 2023) during an interview with the Nation.

The party from China has identified areas of possible investment in Kisii, including the promotion of various crops whose demand is high in their home country.

“We have taken a keen interest in supporting the establishment of an industrial park in the county to facilitate an aggregation of produce and other production lines which will elevate Kisii as an industrial city thereby creating employment opportunities for our people,” said Mr Arati.

The delegations have also agreed to pursue a twin city arrangement, with Wuhan City helping to enhance urban planning for Kisii municipality and improve services such as water provision, sewerage system and disaster management, said Mr Arati.

“I reiterated my commitment to finding investment opportunities for local and international entrepreneurs to bolster the socio-economic status of the county. I have initiated the process of finding markets both locally and internationally, where our farmers can fetch substantial income. This will help to improve their livelihoods in line with my manifesto and the promises I made during my campaigns,” said the governor.

Mr Arati over the weekend took the investors for a tour of the avocado and banana processing plants on the outskirts of Kisii town.

“The team was very much impressed with the measures put in place by my administration in establishing the industries and their subsequent take-off,” said Mr Arati.

During his visit to China last month, Mr Arati and his delegation attended the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, Hunan Province.