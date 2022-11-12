Kisii family distraught after learning death of their daughter in Lebanon

A family from Kisii County is distraught after learning of the death of their daughter who was reported to have secretly accompanied her boyfriend to Labanon.

Edna Kemunto, 22, is reported to have died after she fell off the balcony of a building on October 25, at her boyfriend’s home.

Her parents from Kiomiti-Gesusu, Nyaribari Masaba constituency are appealing to the government to help the family to transport the body back to Kenya for burial.

The woman visited her rural home in November 2021, during the memorial service of her grandfather.

After the ceremony, she left with her boyfriend to Marani market in Kisii County with their 3 year old son.

Her mother, Ms Vane Kwamboka said she was in shock after she received a call from a woman who reported what had happened to their daughter.

“She called and told us that Kemunto had died after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a building in Lebanon and that she had died on October 25, 2022. She even shared with us some of the pictures of my daughter writhing in pain at a local hospital in Lebanon. At first, I could believe the shocking news but when I saw her photos, I was devastated,” said Ms Kwamboka.

Ms Kwamboka added that the first report they received showed that she sustained injuries after she accidentally fell from the third floor of the building.

But the family said a report sent to the Foreign Affairs Ministry indicated Ms Kemunto had fallen from the fourth floor of the building, raising questions about the incident.

"Up to now the details of her death are scanty and we want the government to assist us unravel the death of my daughter," Ms Kwamboka said in pain.

Ms Kamboka claimed the man had sneaked with their daughter out of the country without informing them.

“After she left home, we lost communication with her. We assumed that they were fairing well in Marani. We had no idea they had left the country for Lebanon,” said Ms Kwamboka.