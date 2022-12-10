Kisii: Exam centre manager to face charges over alleged cheating

Police in Kisii are investigating claims of exam malpractice at St Francisca Nyamonaria DOK Secondary School in Gucha South.

A police officer deployed to the school during the national exam period reported that he noticed suspicious movements at the school's toilets when patrolling the compound.

In a report filed at Nyamarambe police station in South Mugirango on Thursday, the officer said he saw a desk, chair, mobile phones, exercise book and some handwritten leaves of paper in the urinal.

The officer said he established that two of the young men he spotted in the urinal were outsiders.

The handwritten papers contained suspected answers for mathematics Paper Two which was in session.

The officer later called his colleague, the supervisor and the centre manager to witness the scene.

The candidate was allowed to continue with his exams while the two strangers were arrested.

Kisii County Police Commander Mechack Mutungi said they arrested the centre manager who reportedly aided the two suspects to escape from police custody.

“He was arrested and released on police boon and is set to appear in court once investigations are finalised,” said Dr Mutungi.

Police officers later visited the scene and recovered various items which will be used as exhibits in the case.