Kisii couple murder: Main suspect arrested at Isebania border crossing

Homicide detectives have arrested the main suspect in the murder of a US-based Kenyan couple in Nyamakoroto village, Nyamira County, two months ago.

The suspect, Denis Ondara, 40, was arrested at the Isebania border crossing on Friday night after evading detectives from Nairobi's Ruai area, where he had been hiding.

According to Masaba North Police Commander Robert Ndambiri, the suspect is believed to be behind the murder of Edward Morema, 62, and his wife Grace Mongina, 58.

The couple lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and had just returned to the country for a holiday when they were attacked and murdered.

"He has been eluding our dragnet for a long time. We received information four days ago that he was hiding in Nairobi. When he realised that we were after him, he travelled to Isebania to cross the border into the neighbouring country. We thank God that we finally caught up with him," the police boss told Nation.Africa on phone.

The suspect was found armed with a Ceska pistol loaded with 14 bullets.

Detectives also found spanners, nuts, screwdrivers and pliers on the man, all of which are believed to have been used to break into parked vehicles.

Police believe the arrested man was also involved in a series of violent robberies and murders in Nairobi, Nyamira, Homabay, Kisii and Migori counties.

On March 21, 2023, the country woke up to the shocking news that the couple had been murdered in their home after they failed to turn up for breakfast.

This prompted a domestic helper and a farm labourer to check on their employers, and when they entered the house, they found Mrs Mong'ina's body lying in a pool of blood on a bed.

The body of the man was found in a garage. Both bodies had deep cuts on their heads, while their legs and hands were bound with electric cables. They were also gagged with pieces of clothing.

An autopsy carried out on the bodies revealed that the two had died of strangulation and blunt force injuries to the head and upper limbs.

During their burial in April, relatives of the deceased sought the intervention of the Cabinet Secretary for Home Affairs, Professor Kithure Kindiki, so that the family could know who was responsible for this heinous act.

The couple's children, who could not hold back their tears during the funeral service and as their parents' coffins were lowered into the grave, said they were living in fear and only wanted justice to prevail.