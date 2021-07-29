A couple was burnt to death in a suspected arson attack by unknown people in Sameta, Kisii County.

Kisii couple dies in suspected arson attack

Mogoa Moruri, a retired teacher, and his wife Florence Mogoa, the headteacher of Gekongo SDA Primary School died on Thursday morning around 3am.

Moruri was a former teacher at Kiongongi DOK Primary School and sought early retirement two years ago.

He had two wives, and his first wife died last year.

Neighbours said they saw smoke coming from the house raised the alarm.

“We tried to put out the fire, but it grew bigger and was out of control," Ms Teresa Nyaboke, a neighbour said.

"We alerted the authorities and by the time firefighters arrived, it was too late," she added.

Kisii police boss Francis Kooli said investigation into the incident has been opened.

“We are first investigating the cause of the fire. This will lead to other actions by police,” said Mr Kooli.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Gucha Branch Executive Secretary Lucy Machuka said the incident has left them in shock.

“We are calling on the police to get the perpetrators. What we have witnessed here today is uncalled for,” said Ms Machuka.

Investigation by the Nation found out that the couple was involved in a long-standing land dispute with some Itumbe residents.