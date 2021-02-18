Kisii County Assembly passes BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill

Kisii County Assembly

Kisii County Assembly during a past session. The assembly has passed the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • The Bill requires the approval of 24 counties before being presented to the National Assembly and later be subjected to a national referendum.
  • Kisii County has been at the centre of the BBI agenda, having hosted two major functions for its actualisation. 

Kisii County Assembly has passed the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020, becoming the eighth assembly to pass the Bill crucial in the actualisation of the Building Bridges Initiative, (BBI).

