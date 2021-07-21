Kisii businessman Zaheer Jhanda, county government fight over land

Flamboyant politician and businessman Zaheer Jhanda is in a legal fight with Kisii County government over ownership of a piece of land.

The county government and Mr Jhanda are each laying claim to the one-hectare parcel located next to the proposed site for the construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre.

Mr Zaheer sought orders to have the county government stopped from developing the land in January, but he claims that the devolved unit is disobeying the directive given by the courts by building a perimeter wall around the property.

A court order issued on July 13 directs the officer commanding station, Kisii, to ensure compliance with the orders issued by the court dated January 27, 2021and June 4, 2021.

Principal Magistrate Stephen Onjoro ordered that: “Pending the hearing and determination of the instant present suit, a temporary order is hereby issued restraining the defendants either by herself, her agents, servants, employees or anyone claiming under the said respondent from entering upon, trespassing onto, constructing a wall, blocking access, taking possession of, or, in any other way whatsoever interring with the plaintiffs right over the suit property that is known as Kisii Municipality/Block 111/646.”

Mr Jhanda’s advocate Wilkins Ochoki said they are in the process of filing a contempt suit after the devolved unit defied the court order and started fencing it.