Kisii businessman Zaheer Jhanda, county government fight over land

Zaheer Jhanda

Businessman and politician Zaheer Jhanda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Flamboyant politician and businessman Zaheer Jhanda is in a legal fight with Kisii County government over ownership of a piece of land. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Quiver Lounge shooting: Trader to know fate on Friday

  2. Somalia to probe Skyward Express plane crash, says KCAA

  3. Four die in Athi River road crash

  4. Matatu overturns near globe roundabout

  5. Transport paralysed in Machakos

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.