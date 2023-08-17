Kisii boda boda riders ‘chair’ charged with murder

Self-proclaimed Kisii boda boda chairperson Fred Nunda has been charged with the murder of a motorcycle rider.

Nunda's lawyers Cliff Ombeta, National Assembly Chief Whip who is also South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, Wilkins Ochoki and Chris Arati on Thursday, August 17 applied for the release of their client on bond, pending the hearing.

But Nyamira High Court presiding judge Winfrida Okwany said there is a need to first get a probation report before ruling on the bond application.

Justice Okwany who heard the case virtually also asked the state to give the status of the five cases Nunda reportedly has in court and absconded before making a ruling on bond terms.

"The case is adjourned to August 24 for bond ruling," the judge said.

The prosecution led by Justine Ochengo sought to have the accused denied bond, noting that he (Nunda) is an offender attached to five other cases in court.

Mr Ochengo explained that the accused was charged in court in 2019 and 2020 and he absconded these matters after he was given bond, forcing the issuing of warrants of arrest.

“This matter is more serious than the others in which he was charged in court before. If he absconded with less offence cases five times, what will happen to this more serious one in case he is released on bond?" wondered the prosecutor.

Mr Ochengo noted that if the accused person is released on bond, he is likely to interfere with witnesses since he is known to be an influential person in society.

Nunda was charged with the murder of the boda boda rider.

"On the 15th May 2023, within Kisii town in Kitutu Chache South, he, with others not before the court, killed Justine Omare," read the particulars of the charge.

Nunda pleaded not guilty to the charge after being found mentally fit to stand trial.

The court had last week ordered that he first undergoes a mental assessment test before being charged.

Lawyers Zelmer Bonuke and George Morara appearing for the victim said the murder happened in May this year and it is likely the accused has been on the run, the reason he had several warrants of arrest.

"If given a bond, he might abscond court proceedings. For this reason, the accused person should be held in custody pending hearing and conclusion of this matter,” said Mr Bonuke.

Nunda's lawyer, Mr Ombeta, had wanted his client released on bond, arguing that the freedom of a person is very fundamental and this right should be treated carefully.

"My client is a well-known person and a respected politician in society," said Mr Ombeta.