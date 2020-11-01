Kiamokama MCA Kennedy Mainya dies after 'short illness'

Kiamokama MCA Kennedy Michira Mainya has died, Kisii County Assembly Majority Leader Timothy Ogugu confirmed on Friday, saying he fell ill on Thursday and was admitted.

Mr Ogugu said Mr Mainya died in Narok on Sunday while being transported in an ambulance to a hospital in Nairobi for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

“Mainya had been fine but fell ill on Thursday and was admitted to Oasis Hospital in Kisii town," he said, adding he was on oxygen support but his condition deteriorated hence the referral to another hospital.

Kisii's Public Health Director, Dr Richard Onkware, said the MCA had taken a Covid-19 test but that the results had not yet been released.

“We are confirming his status from Lancet,” he said.

A statement from the assembly said Mr Mainya died after a "short illness" and that the county has lost a true servant leader.

"He was on transit to Nairobi following respiratory complications. He had been admitted at Oasis for less than a week.," it said.

The ward representative was serving his second term in the assembly and was a member of the Speaker’s Panel and vice chair of the Sectoral Committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry.

Speaker David Kombo eulogised him as a "humble servant of the people who was always true to his duty".

“He always gave his best and served diligently," he said.