Joy as Kisii family reunites with stolen baby

Police have arrested a woman suspected to have stolen a three-month-old baby.

The suspect was arrested in Siaya County where she had fled with the baby.

Baby Joshua Ongeri was stolen from his mother’s bedroom while asleep last Tuesday.

His mother Grace Nyanchama had gone to fetch water from a nearby spring.

“I am very delighted to get my son today. I thank the Nation Media Group for helping highlight my plight. I also thank the police for helping trace my child,” said Ms Nyanchama in her Nyankongo home on Thursday evening.

Nyankongo village breaks into celebration moments after stolen baby is found

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

County Police Commander Francis Kooli said a multi-agency team helped find the baby.

The Nation published Ms Nyanchama’s agony on Sunday detailing how her baby had been stolen from her house.

Ms Nyanchama, 28, and her husband Godfrey Somoni had spent the last one week at Nyanchwa Police Station, hoping to get news from detectives that their third-born child had been found.

On Thursday evening, there was joy when the detectives brought baby Ongeri home, accompanied by the suspect.

Ms Nyanchama said she had left the baby under the care of her sons, aged 12 and seven. The 12-year-old is in Standard Seven.

Her husband, a carpenter, was away.

Ms Nyanchama suspected a woman to whom she had rented a kiosk for Sh 400 a month had stolen the baby.

“The woman, known as Ruth, had approached me a month ago and requested that I rent my kiosk to her. I agreed because I was still nursing my newborn baby. I told her I would return to the kiosk after six months,” she said.

On the day her child went missing, she had left the suspected child thief at the kiosk.