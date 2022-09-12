Invest at home, Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke tells constituents living abroad

Bonchari Member of Parliament Dr Charles Onchoke has called on members of the Gusii community living abroad to invest at home to promote and improve the socio-economic well-being of their motherland.

Dr Onchoke told his Bonchari constituents living in the diaspora to promote education and micro-economic enterprises in their communities.

During a Zoom meeting with his constituents in North America and Australia, the legislator said most Bonchari residents are living in abject poverty. To improve education standards in the constituency, he urged those living abroad to adopt a school.

“Let's join hands and develop Bonchari. Let us use part of our money, knowledge and skills to change lives. I pledge to do my part as your MP," Dr Onchoke said.

Early this summer, Dr Onchoke left his university teaching in Texas, USA, flew to Kenya, contested and won the Bonchari parliamentary seat.

He has called on strategic partners to help improve the living standards of Bonchari residents.

Dr Onchoke said schools and other tertiary institutions in Bonchari lacked infrastructure and called for urgent intervention.

“Some primary schools have no toilets while others lack desks,” Dr Onchoke said during the meeting.

Dr Onchoke, an economic management and public policy expert presented a comprehensive plan of action to address the issues affecting Bonchari residents.

“To successfully tackle these issues, we must enhance accountable governance; ensure equity: efficiency; economy; and effectiveness. We must review ongoing projects with a view to completing them,” he said.

The MP called on the national government to review administrative boundaries as a first step to bringing government services closer to the people.

“We would like to ensure capacity building and reorientation of public officers, and operationalise the role of village elders in social conflict resolution,” said Dr Onchoke who is also an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.