Gibo Zachary

Gibo Zachary reads the Nation.Africa website platform during an interview at Nation offices in Kisii on January 11, 2022. The partially blind sports journalist is also a lawyer and lecturer at the Kisii University.

| Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Kisii

Prime

How man beat blindness to study law, journalism

By  Ruth Mbula

The events of February 2000 are still fresh in the mind of Zachary Bori Gisiri, alias Gibo Zachary.

