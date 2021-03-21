How gang attack at a Kisii school changed guard’s life forever

Mr Patrick Mogere, 49

Mr Patrick Mogere, 49, who was attacked by armed robbers in 2014 while guarding Bobaracho Day High School in Kisii County.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Ayienda  &  Josiah Odanga

It is exactly 7.45am in Riabigutu village, Nyaribari Chache Constituency in Kisii County on Thursday March 11, 2021. A young man, Mr Kevin Sunda, welcomes us to his father’s homestead of. We are here to follow up on the condition of his ailing father whose throat was slit by robbers seven years ago

Related

More from Counties

  1. Meru official gets 10 years in prison for attempting to defile schoolboy

  2. Man stabbed to death in fight over dinner

  3. Asset agency want six months to probe Akasha property

  4. Leaders divided in push to split South Imenti

  5. Over 100,000 in Isiolo facing hunger — NDMA

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.