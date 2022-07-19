Governor Ongwae dragged to court on graft allegations

Kisii County Governor James Ongwae has been taken to court on allegations of corruption, money laundering and misuse of public funds.

The suit emanates from a borehole the governor allegedly sanctioned to be drilled at his rural home in Rioma, Nyakongo village, Kitutu Chache North constituency, using public money.

The borehole, which cost Kisii County taxpayers Sh3.5 million, was drilled inside the homestead of Mr Ongwae, suit papers show. The case was filed by human rights activist Okiya Omtatah, the executive director of Kenyans for Justice and Development.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been enjoined in the suit for allegedly being complacent and failing to investigate claims of graft against the governor.

Mr Omtatah filed the case under a certificate of urgency at the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi.

“I have read the Petition dated July 7, 2022 plus all the annexures. The cause of action arises from Kisii County and it involves misuse of public funds in the said county by the current governor, the second respondent,” said Justice Hedwig Ong’udi.

But the matter was sent to the Kisii High Court because that is the jurisdiction where the allegations arose.

“I hereby transfer the file to the Kisii High Court for hearing and determination. File to be placed before the presiding judge for direction,” said Justice Ong’udi.

Kisii High Court Judge Rose Ougo on Monday said the case will be mentioned on October 3 for directions and the hearing of the petition.

“No urgency disclosed,” said Judge Ougo as she directed the petition and notice of motion to be served on the respondent.

She ordered that Mr Ongwae and the EACC be served with the notice of motion and petition within seven days from Monday.

“Upon service, the respondent shall respond within 21 days. Upon being served with the replying affidavit and the response to the petition, the petitioner to respond within 14 days,” said Judge Ougo.

In his application at the Milimani courthouse, Mr Omtatah claimed the matter was extremely urgent on the grounds that Mr Ongwae was about to leave office after serving 10 years and that he should be held accountable before vacating office.

Mr Omtatah gave a detailed account of alleged theft of public funds by the governor and accused the EACC of failing to take action against him.

“The EACC is an independent constitutional commission established pursuant to Article 79 of the Constitution and is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity,” read a section of the lawsuit.

He added that though the EACC is independent, “the commission is subject to the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and the law,” and that it had failed to execute its constitutional mandate to address the alleged misuse of public funds, following alleged confidential information provided to it.

He claims the EACC received confidential information implicating Governor Ongwae in alleged corruption and money laundering but instead of taking action, the officer who investigated the allegations was removed from Kisii and transferred to Bungoma.

Mr Omtatah, who attached a slew of correspondence from members of the public to the EACC detailing the alleged corruption, claimed that the graft watchdog had refused to release information in their possession to show what action, if any, it had taken against Mr Ongwae.

“By the time of filing this petition, EACC had not released the requested information from the letter of May 18, 2022 on cases of money laundering by Mr Ongwae, contrary to the Constitution and the law,” said Mr Omtatah.

Personal gain

In his petition, Mr Omtatah relied upon several letters delivered to the EACC pointing out that Mr Ongwae had allegedly privatised a publicly funded property for his own personal gain against the leadership and integrity clause of the Constitution.

Mr Omtatah also attached several payment vouchers, expert reports on the borehole and complaint letters from the public, who demanded to know why the governor had spent public money to drill the borehole in his own homestead and not for the benefit of the public.

In one letter dated April 27, 2020 and filed in court, one Thomson Kerongo, who represents the Rigena Human Rights Watchdog organisation, told the EACC that the ethics body had allegedly been compromised and that is why it did not investigate Mr Ongwae.

Among documents filed in court is a sketch of the borehole, a map of the area and the site, solar connection documents, a certificate of analysis issued by the Kisii County government, the county’s department of Water and Sanitation, Kisii County, and payment receipts for project-related expenses.

On money laundering, the petition states that a resident of Kisii filed a complaint at the EACC Kisii branch office over a suspected syndicate of money laundering involving Governor Ongwae in or about January and February 2019.

The complainant stated that a phone number registered in the name of a woman that the Nation will not disclose at this time was being used in money laundering allegedly by the governor.

The owner of the phone number is or was the wife of a county worker employed as a security warden, working at the governor’s residence.

The number was in the custody of the worker and was allegedly used by him to carry out the governor’s dubious transactions.

The EACC officer investigating the case recommended a lifestyle audit of the Kisii governor after getting an M-Pesa statement from Safaricom and through his forensic analysis.