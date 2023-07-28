Governor Arati waives medical expenses for victims of police brutality in Kisii

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has waived all medical expenses for all victims of police brutality who have been admitted to public hospitals in the county.

Four people were killed during the Saba Saba demonstrations in Kisii alone, including a student at Kisii National Polytechnic.

The governor noted that the victims were Kenyan patriots who were exercising their democratic rights by demonstrating peacefully.

He accused the police of using unnecessary force, including firing live ammunition at unarmed demonstrators.

"The four people who lost their lives in the county were the result of irrational police action. My condolences go to the affected families," Mr Arati said.

The governor, whose security detail was withdrawn by the government last week, wished a speedy recovery to those injured by police brutality.