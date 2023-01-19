Fraud suspect took over Sh16m in false rice import, police allege

A court in Kisii on Wednesday heard how a suspect in a Sh16 million scam tried to flee to El Wak, a town in the Northeastern region bordering Somalia.

Abdiqafar Abdirashid Abey was arraigned before Kisii Magistrate Dorcas Mac’andere.

Described by police as a most wanted suspect, Abdirashid was arrested by detectives on Monday at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi, en route to El Wak.

Thomas Mutegi, an investigator, told the court that the accused had falsely obtained Sh16.4 million from 34 innocent Kenyans.

“The suspect defrauded 34 people in Kisii in pretense that he had imported a consignment of rice from Tanzania and which he would sell to them,” said Mr Mutegi.

The investigator explained that the suspect was arrested following complaints from people who had given him money and he was nowhere to be seen.

“Through intelligence reports, he was spotted at the Wilson Airport and had booked a flight to El Wak. He was arrested there and brought to Kisii where the victims have already recorded statements with us,” said Mr Mutegi.

Following his arrest the suspect said he travelling to another town because he owes many people a lot of money and he was fearing for his life, Mr Mutegii told the court.

Police requested to hold the suspect for seven days to complete investigations, but the magistrate decline. The magistrate ordered that the suspect be charged on Thursday.

“There is no need to hold the suspect for seven days yet there is sufficient evidence to charge him,” said the magistrate.