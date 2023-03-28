Former Bonchari MP Oimeke faces three years in jail

A Nairobi court on Tuesday convicted former Bonchari MP Robert Pavel Oimeke for receiving Sh200,000 bribe.

The court fined him Sh1 million fine or serve three years in jail.

During his trial, the court heard that anti-corruption officials seized thousands of shillings from Oimeke suspected to be a bribe.

Mike Mbuvi, an officer from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), told the court that he seized Sh200,000 from Oimeke on December 12, 2020, which had been handed to him by a petroleum dealer.

Mr Mbuvi said the money was given by Wycliffe Odhiambo whom Oimeke had asked to give a bribe of Sh500,000.

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko heard that EACC officials laid a trap for the former EPRA boss and arrested him after he received the money.

Mr Mbuvi said Oimeke was arrested in his office in Upperhill, Nairobi.

Odhiambo had reported to EACC that Oimeke had demanded a bribe for him to authorise the reopening of a Petrol station in Oyugis Homa Bay County.

The EACC officer produced in court the money seized as exhibits in the case.

The court heard that the MP had requested the bribe via a text on Signal message app.