Flight to Mombasa for sterling KCPE performance

It is a dream come true for David Makori Nyauma, who scored 408 in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCPE) examination.

His success means a trip from Kisumu to Mombasa by air.

It also signifies the beginning of the fulfilment of his aspirations to become a pilot.

His father, Samwel Nyauma, had promised him a fully paid trip to Mombasa by air if he scored 400 marks and above in his KCPE.

When the results were announced by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday, Makori crossed his fingers, praying that he would be among the leading candidates in the country.

It was joy and dance for the 14-year-old boy when he learnt that he had garnered 408 marks.

"My parents promised to reward me with a fully sponsored air trip to Mombasa. After excelling, I asked them if they would honour their promise now that I had fulfilled mine. Today, Thursday, they have confirmed that they will honour their pledge," said Makori.

Mr Nyauma said he was delighted about his son's performance and that he would use more than Sh200,000 to cover the trip's expenses.

"Next week, he will travel by plane for the first time. Since he cannot go alone, he will be accompanied by his mother, three siblings and myself," he said.

He said the trip will be important for his son, who wants to become a pilot.

"He will have an opportunity to learn how pilots navigate through their work," he said.

Makori's mother, Mrs Nyauma, wept as he celebrated her son's performance.

"My son told me that I will move around celebrating him. I am overjoyed today that I am doing just that. I have not rested since the results were released," she said.

She said the promise to pay for their son's flight to Mombasa was a motivation, noting that positive incentives for a child can work miracles.

"We thank God that our son has made us proud. We will honour our promise and pay for his flight," she said.

St Don Bosco Boys Primary School in Ogembo, Kisii County, where Makori studied, produced 23 candidates with 400 marks and above, with the highest scoring 413.

Brian Ongere Mamboleo, a neighbour of the Nyaumas, said that Miruka village in West Mugirango where they hail from is proud of Makori.