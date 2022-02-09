Feuding allies threaten DP William Ruto ’s Kisii support base ahead of polls

Deputy President William Ruto heads to Kisii County tomorrow in a bid to calm feuding among close allies and avert a fallout in his party as he steps up his campaigns in the region.

Wrangles in the DP’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have been triggered by the entry of politicians who only recently decamped to his side. He is in a dilemma over whom to rely on to champion his cause in the county after Deputy Governor Joash Maangi decamped to Azimio la Umoja Movement.

DP Ruto has been struggling to pick the best candidate for governor in order to beat the Azimio candidate. The outfit that is led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga commands significant following in the region with more than a million voters.

‘Latecomers’

During his tour, the DP is also expected to unveil Nyaribari-Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu as his new point man in Kisii and preferred gubernatorial candidate. The second-in-command met Mr Machogu and other leaders from the county in Nairobi on Monday.

The DP’s old allies in UDA have termed it unfair for “latecomers” to expect preferential treatment and take control of the party’s affairs. The fight for control of UDA affairs in the county comes even as the DP insists that newcomers must be given room in order to strengthen the party.

Political might

In making the arrangements for the UDA boss’s visit, Mr Machogu hopes to prove his political might, which could determine his future engagement with the DP. The former district commissioner has promised “a massive campaign that will shock Azimio in Kisii”.

He ditched Azimio last month, saying, its leaders in the county could not be trusted.

“They’ve their preferred line-up for county seats,” Mr Machogu said, adding, “they have refused to invite me for important meetings and vetoed my request to meet [Mr Odinga].”

However, UDA mandarins claim Mr Machogu has been a fierce critic of the DP and should not be allowed to join the party unconditionally.

Mr Machogu’s touted candidature in the race for governor is another bone of contention. Former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara is also eyeing the UDA ticket in the contest amid calls for him to drop his bid in favour of Mr Machogu. Mr Magara has rejected the appeal.

The proposal has sparked anger among Magara backers, who believe he deserves the party ticket owing to his loyalty. , Mr Magara is also the UDA national treasurer.

“The most pressing issue for us now is to secure victory for Dr Ruto. This should be the clarion call. Let’s stop the back-biting and work as a team,”Mr Magara said.

Other aspirants seeking the UDA ticket are Mr Alfred Nyangweso and Ms Rachel Otundo.

A senior staff member in the Office of the Deputy President, Mr Anthony Kibagendi, has been accused of creating divisions by taking sides instead of using his position to promote harmony.

Back seat

Sources say Mr Kibagendi wants newcomers to take a back seat as the old guard takes charge of the DP’s campaigns. His views clash with those of South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, who insists UDA must welcome anyone willing to join it. Mr Osoro, a key figure in the DP’s campaigns in Kisii, has been accused of lacking broad-based support and being an eccentric lone-ranger. He is also the only elected leader from Kisii who has maintained his strong support for the DP even after others left to join Azimio.

Whoever gets UDA’s nod will become the de facto party team leader in Kisii, a county that largely supports Mr Odinga’s bid.

Importantly, the DP is seeking a candidate who has the support of his clan besides being popular across the county. The candidate must also have deep pockets.

Mr Magara’s critics say he lacks charisma and financial muscle needed to mount a serious campaign. There are also queries on whether he enjoys support from his Bomware clan and the larger South Mugirango constituency.