Nyaribari Masaba Member of Parliament Ezekiel Machogu addresses residents in Ichuni during the ground-breaking ceremony for a new police post recently. The MP is set to be unveiled as the new UDA point man in Kisii County by Deputy President William Ruto.


Feuding allies threaten DP William Ruto ’s Kisii support base ahead of polls

By  Ruth Mbula

Deputy President William Ruto heads to Kisii County tomorrow in a bid to calm feuding among close allies and avert a fallout in his party as he steps up his campaigns in the region.

