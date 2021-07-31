Family accuses police of 'bungling' arson probe

Kisii couple

The house was razed down at 3am on Thursday.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

The family of a couple burnt to death in a suspected arson attack by unknown people in Sameta, Kisii County, have accused police of bungling investigations and want the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to intervene.

