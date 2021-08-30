Erratic weather hurts coffee production in Kisii

Extreme weather conditions continue to affect coffee production in Kisii.

Yields from the once vibrant cash crop have reduced over the years, with many farmers abandoning it for tea leaves and maize.

William Nyakundi, 66, is a long-time coffee farmer and chairman of Nyosia Farmers Coffee Cooperative.

Last year, he says, he harvested nothing following long and heavy rains throughout the season, making the environment unconducive for coffee growing.

This year, he thinks things will improve and hopes to harvest at least 1,000kg of coffee berries from his small farm in Kegati.

This is, however, still low compared with previous years when they harvested more than 10,000kg from the same piece of land.

“We have 2,400 members in our cooperative. But the high number means nothing, because production is very low. The number of members is ever increasing because children take over from their deceased parents - the original members.”

The farmer says erratic weather patterns characterised by delayed or extreme rainfall and prolonged dry spells have made it difficult for the crop to do well.

He says climate change affects the coffee berry quality, leading to low prices in the market.

“With the change in climate and the extreme weather conditions, the berries ripen early even before they mature well. It does not grow to its fullness and ends up becoming poor-quality coffee.”

Coffee farmer William Nyakundi picks coffee berries at his farm in Kegati, Kisii on August 10, 2021. Nyakundi said coffee returns have dwindled over the years due to among other factors change in weather patterns. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Distribution of pests

Kisii County Agriculture Executive Esman Onsarigo says the environment has been damaged and there is no regular rainfall like before.

“The soils have also been overused. The hotter and drier seasons have also offered a conducive environment for pests.”

Climate variability, he says, has affected coffee output by changing the distribution of pests and diseases, hindering growth and affecting the amount of water supplied for irrigation.

A study by the Kenya Research Foundation indicates that high temperatures affect the photosynthesis and general health of coffee berries.

A study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) showed that climate change has intensified the water cycle, which is expected to cause more intense rainfall and associated flooding as well as droughts in many regions.

The report approved on August 9 by 195 member governments of the IPCC revealed that in Africa, failure to limit warming to close to 1.5 degrees could adversely affect agricultural productivity, hampering the ability of the continent to feed its growing population as rainfall patterns are affected.

Empty coffee berries drying stations at Nyosia Farmers Cooperative Society in Kegati, Kisii County on August 10, 2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Other than the climate change challenges, low prices, exploitation by middlemen, and expensive inputs have also caused several farmers to uproot the crop.

Kisii County mainly grows Arabica coffee, which is among the best in the world.

But it is largely unknown because it is blended with other coffee varieties.

There are 22 cooperative societies in the county, which are burdened with loans amounting to Sh250 million.

With limited finances, societies are unable to purchase new pulping machinery.

Waive outstanding loans

An estimated Sh650 million is needed to revive the coffee sector in Kisii.

But there is hope for farmers. Governor James Ongwae has been mulling over the revival of the cash crop that was once the backbone of the county’s economy.

The governor has in the past held a series of meetings with various stakeholders in the sector with a view to reviving the crop.

He also appealed to the national government to waive outstanding loans amounting to millions of shillings that Kisii coffee farmers owe government institutions since the 1970s. This, he says, will offer them a reprieve and motivate them to continue tending to the crop.

In June this year, the county government started biometric registration of coffee farmers in the region. Kisii has at least 100,000 coffee farmers, Mr Onsarigo says.

William Nyakundi checks out his nursery of coffee seedlings at his farm in Kegati, Kisii on August 10, 2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

The registration captures the actual number of farmers who sell coffee from their farms to the factories.

"This is the first time we are trying to get an authentic figure of the farmers and the acreage being used for the crop. The data will help weed out brokers who are notorious in every sector in this country," Mr Onsarigo said at Nyamache in Bobasi where he presided over the registration drive.

“The system will enable the county government to know the real coffee farmers, their number, location, and the number of coffee trees they own in Kisii County.”

Kisii is among the 23 counties picked for the coffee farmers’ digitisation exercise.

Mr Onsarigo says the sector has been riddled with malpractices, which have hampered the production potential.