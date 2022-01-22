Elders endorse journalist Eric Obino for Nyaribari Chache MP’s seat

Eric Obino

Veteran journalist Eric Obino (seated) after being installed as an elder at his Bobaracho home in Kisii on January 21, 2021. He was endorsed by Nyaribari clan elders to vie for the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Veteran journalist Eric Obino was on Friday endorsed by Nyaribari clan elders to vie for Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat in Kisii County.

