Court upholds Kisii Woman Rep Doris Aburi's election victory

The High Court in Kisii has declared that Kisii Woman Representative Doris Aburi was validly elected during the August 9, 2022 General Election.

In a ruling conducted virtually on February 28, 2022 Justice Stella Mutuku said the petitioners failed to prove their case against Ms Aburi who won with 190,276 votes on a Wiper party.

She slapped the petitioners with a Sh3 million fine. Ms Aburi will be paid Sh1.5 million, while a similar amount will be shared between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the returning officer.

Former Kisii Woman Rep Ms Janet Ong’era (ODM) came second with 59, 595 votes. Mrs Teresa Bitutu Oroo (UDA) garnered 40, 972 votes to become third.

Two Kisii residents, Mr Job Nyabuto and Ezekiel Okenye had filed the petition against Ms Aburi on grounds of non-compliance and irregularities.

Irregularities

Justice Mutuku said the petitioners “did not meet the threshold of a standard of proof and had no evidence of irregularities and non-compliance.”

The petitioners also claimed there was coordinated violence by local chiefs and police officers in favour of Ms Aburi.

No evidence was given on this claim as the petitioner did not have the number and names of the chiefs allegedly involved.

On allegations of voter bribery in some polling stations in favour of Mrs Aburi, the petitioners told the court that they had been told of the claims by fellow agents.

“The agents in their affidavit did not give evidence to this court to prove that they were locked out of polling stations,” said justice Mutuku on claims of agents being locked out and malpractices.



Ms Aburi said she was confident of winning the case.