Court issues warrant of arrest for Kisii fraud suspect-cum-politician

A court in Kisii has issued a warrant of arrest for a suspected fraudster-cum-political operative who was shot and wounded while fleeing arrest about nine months ago.

Mr Fred Nunda, who is facing a number of criminal cases ranging from fraud to obtaining money under false pretenses, has been ordered arrested and taken to the Kisii Chief Magistrate’s Court after failing to appear twice for hearing and determination of his cases.

On Wednesday, the court expressed disappointment that Mr Nunda, who is out on bond, had failed to honour the privileges he was granted by the court by failing to show up without explanation.

The suspect’s lawyer, Mr Kerosi Ondieki, was also nowhere to be seen.

After the warrant was issued, police in Kisii, who have described him as one of the most notorious fraudsters in the county, launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

Mr Nunda was supposed to appear in a case where he is charged with falsely obtaining Sh640,000 while pretending that he had a car to sell.

"On diverse dates between June 25, 2020 and July 3, 2020, at Kisii Township in Kisii Central Sub-County, with the intent to defraud you obtained Sh640,300 from Erick Otieno Ojijo by falsely pretending that you were in a position to sell him a motor vehicle (Toyota Premio)," reads the charge sheet.

Other criminal cases



He also faces a number of other criminal violations. For instance, nine months ago, he was shot and injured after he attempted to flee from police officers who had gone to arrest him. He was later brought to court on a stretcher and remanded in custody.

In another instance, the suspect allegedly conned a patient at Kisii Level Six Hospital of Sh45,000. On April 26, 2021 He was returned to court to face more fraud-related criminal charges. It is not clear how he was released.

A police source in Kisii who requested not to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media expressed frustrations with the judiciary for releasing the suspect. He reckons it was evidently clear that he could abscond if released on bond.

“This man has a series of more than 10 criminal offences but was still able to get released on bond…it was evident to us that he would not attend court,” said the officer.

In one of the cases that occurred in 2020, the suspect allegedly conned Mr Jared Ontinta off Sh1.7 million from after promising to sell him a car. After failing to deliver the vehicle, Mr Ontinta reported the matter at Nyanchwa Police Station under the OB 21/29/10/2020 and police swung into action to arrest him.

When he heard that the police were going after him, he mobilised a gang of youths to block the officers from arresting him.

A confrontation ensued as he attempted to flee from the officers, with a senior policeman opening fire and wounding him.

At the time, he was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Ezekiel Obinah.

Mr Nunda also faces other criminal cases relating to land fraud and theft of motor cycles.