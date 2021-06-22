County closes Kisii Sports Club over Sh14m land rate arrears

The main entrance to Kisii Sports Club, which the county government closed on June 22, 2021 over a debt  of Sh14 million.

  • The club’s chairperson, Mr Andrew Kombo, said the arrears date back to 1963 when it was started.

The Kisii County Government has ordered closure of the iconic Kisii Sports Club over land rent rates arrears of Sh14 million.

