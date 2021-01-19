Police in Kisii detain Class 4 girl who attempted to poison her father

Police at Kegati in Kisii County are holding a Class Four girl and her boyfriend, a Form Four student, over attempted murder.

The 14-year-old girl is said to have tried to poison her father using porridge she had cooked on Sunday after he questioned their affair.

“Her father queried her about the affair on Saturday but she was not happy about it. On Sunday morning when others left for church, she was left at home with the father. She prepared porridge, put in poison and served him,” said area Chief Alexander Nyakenywa.

The chief said that she had allegedly put Diazinon, a pesticide used on vegetables, in the porridge but her father noticed the bad smell before he could take it.

When she was grilled, she admitted that she wanted to kill her father for interfering in her relationship with the boy. She said she loves her boyfriend and did not want to leave him.

‘Determined to kill’

“She looked determined to kill anybody who would interfere with their relationship but we managed to arrest her. We arrested her with the help of members of community policing,” added the chief.

Local Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) officials condemned the incident, saying that many children had become undisciplined after staying home for a long period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are asking children to focus on education first and stop other things that will waste their time. It's unfortunate that a pupil can poison her parent,” said Kisii Knut Branch Executive Secretary Albert Ondimu.

The girl’s 17-year-old boyfriend said that they started their relationship when they were sent home due to Covid-19.

According to him, since their relationship has grown and cannot be stopped.

The two will be charged with attempted murder.





bayienda@ke.nationmedia.com