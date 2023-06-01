Calls to reject Finance Bill dominate Kisii Mashujaa Day fete

Calls to reject the Finance Bill 2023 dominated the Kisii Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii stadium as Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Woman Rep Dorice Aburi and Members of the County Assembly called on President William Ruto to listen to the voice of majority of Kenyans, whom they say are opposed to the Bill.

The leaders said their sentiments reflected the voice of Gusii residents, noting that the high cost of living is already driving Kenyans crazy and additional taxes would only make the situation worse.

"I plead with lawmakers and especially those from this region to reject that Bill. Let the President listen to the cry of many Kenyans," said Mr Arati who also used the event to highlight the gains achieved by his administration since he assumed office as well as challenges they are facing.

Kisii County Commissioner Tom Anjere, however, defended the government's housing program saying it's very important for Kisii residents.

"Land sizes in Kisii are diminishing by the day. The housing project is very applicable in Kisii and important for residents," said Mr Anjere.

Ms Aburi, on the other hand, reiterated that she will not vote for the Bill and called on her fellow lawmakers from the region to reject the Bill in totality.

"I will not vote for that Bill. We cannot continue oppressing our people with more tax. It's funny that some things like condoms haven't attracted new taxes, but prices of vital commodities like sanitary towels continue to increase," said Ms Aburi who spelled out her plans for residents once they receive funds from the national treasury.

Ms Aburi said Woman Reps across the country have been operating in very difficult conditions because they have no funds.

Kisii Deputy Speaker Mr Jacob Bagaka said as legislators at the grassroots, they have heard the voice of their electorate and the calls all over is for lawmakers to reject the Finance Bill, 2023.