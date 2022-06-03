Body of assistant chief found lying near his office

The body of an assistant chief has been found lying near his office at Rioma in Marani sub-county, Kisii County.

Pupils going to the nearby Rioma Primary School spotted the body of Rioma Assistant Chief Evans Obegi Onchiri and raised the alarm.

The body had no visible injuries but police said he might have been killed elsewhere before being dumped at the entrance to his office in the wee hours of the night.

The chief, who was neatly dressed in a suit, joined the Interior ministry about eight years ago.

"We are calling on residents to be calm. Investigators have taken up the matter," said Marani Deputy County Commissioner Chege Maina.

The body of Rioma assistant chief Evans Obegi Onchiri was found dumped near his office in Rioma, Marani Sub county in Kisii County. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

He urged residents to stop speculating about how the assistant chief died.

The incident has sparked panic among Kisii residents, with speculation rife that Mr Onchiri may have been murdered.

Common citizens

"If an administrator can be killed, what about us the common citizens?" wondered a resident.

Chiefs in Marani told the Nation that they are now worried about their safety and asked for protection.

Sensi Ward Representative Paul Angwenyi Marani called on the Interior ministry to set up a special team to investigate the alleged killing of the assistant chief.

"There have been many threats lately and we are aware that some of us have been marked. We are calling on the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to get to the bottom of this," said Mr Angwenyi.

Rioma has reported increased crime in the last two years. Last year, Dr Matiang’i toured the region and directed the then Marani deputy county commissioner be transferred.