Mr Joseph Nyang’au
Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Kisii

Prime

Kisii County’s ban on growing of eucalyptus tree rattles residents

By  Ruth Mbula

Mr Joseph Nyang’au is a man at a crossroads.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Kendu Bay, the town with no bank

  2. Two killed in Baringo South bandit attack   

  3. EACC raids homes of top Nyandarua County officials

  4. Security tackles man who tries to approach Uhuru in Lamu

  5. Nkubu residents oppose town’s expansion plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.