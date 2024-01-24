Alarming number of amputations at Kisii hospital

At least four patients are amputated every month at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH), in what has raised concern among medics and the County government.

A total of 46 people are amputated annually at the facility, which is a regional referral centre serving more than eight million people drawn from eight counties in the Lake Region Economic Bloc.

Kisii County Director of Medical Services Matiko Matiko said accident victims, diabetes and patients with cancer-related conditions account for most of these amputations.

Speaking on Tuesday at an event to hand over artificial limbs to 83 amputees, Dr Matiko noted that many accidents that lead to amputation are motorcycle-related.

During the function that was graced by Kisii Governor Simba Arati, the amputees were fitted with free Prosthetic limbs of different types – below knee, above knee and upper limbs.

“We also expect to take measurements for more than 100 amputees whose Prosthetic limbs will be ready in three months’ time for fitting,” said Dr Matiko.

The artificial limbs were donated by the Kisii-based Narayan Seva Sansthan team. Dr Anil Tailor led the team.

“I am delighted to join you today to participate in the distribution of the Narayan Limbs. I wish to welcome our guests from Narayan to Kisii County and convey our gratitude for your extraordinary work, and for choosing Kisii County as a beneficiary of your impactful programme,” Mr Arati said.

By selecting Kisii County, the governor noted, the team has demonstrated commitment to making a difference at the grassroots level.

Mr Arati said the provision of artificial limbs will profoundly transform the lives of beneficiaries by offering them renewed mobility, independence, and the opportunity to actively engage in daily activities and regain a sense of normalcy.

The County Chief said he is determined to change service delivery at the facility.

Currently, the facility serves more than 1,200 people daily as outpatients while the bed occupancy of the 700 available beds remains at 95 per cent.

Most of the patients who are treated at the facility, he said, suffer from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer and are prone to risks of amputation.

“Installation of a modern orthopedic technology (Prosthetic workshop) at KTRH will be a game changer in the region. I urge the Narayan team to consider this as a potential area of collaboration with my administration. The CEO of KTRH, Oiemeke Marita, is hereby directed to explore this partnership with you and give me a report,” Arati said.

The governor also noted that there are several people with other forms of disabilities, including children some of whom have been greatly stigmatised.

“These brave individuals face unique challenges, and it is our collective responsibility to address these challenges with empathy and support. I want to assure you all that my administration is deeply committed to supporting the interests of PLWDs across the County to enhance their lives through economic and social support programmes,” Arati said.