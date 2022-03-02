Aga Khan group, county partner to offer e-learning at health centres

The Aga Khan Foundation, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) and the Kisii County government have partnered to offer e-learning at health centres in a Sh2.5 million project.

On Tuesday, the foundation officially handed over the project to county officials and launched an e-learning centre at Getembe Health Centre.

Dr Gijs Walraven, the global health director at Aga Khan Health Services, said Digital Health Solutions would be implemented in Kisii County to enhance the capacity of the county to respond to Covid-19 efficiently.

“Through the partnership, we aimed at controlling and containing the spread of the coronavirus in the community and amongst health workers by supporting patients, contact tracing and sample collection,” Dr Walraven said.

He explained that when Covid-19 started in China in 2019 and the first case was subsequently detected in Kenya on March 12, 2020, there had been a number of conventional measures like the use of face masks, social distancing and handwashing to contain infections.

Digital health solutions

But innovative ways that included using digital health solutions were adopted to support efficient responses to Covid-19, he said.

The Kisii project was funded by DTB and was implemented between August 2020 and March 2021.

Aga Khan Medical Centre-Kisii provided overall leadership in implementation, operation and financial oversight and accountability.

With its completion, Aga Khan Hospital-Kisumu together with Collabmed Solutions Ltd officially handed over the project to the county for subsequent management and use.

Health executive Sarah Omache said that other than the software that was handed over to them, other equipment and supplies were also transferred to the county.

E-health infrastructure

They included television sets, two computers, 16 banquet seats, a printer, a Logitech camera and teleconference facilities and conference table as well as a Wi-Fi router and paid-up unlimited internet services for 12 months.

“The e-health infrastructure, which includes the software and equipment, will support virtual learning and continuous medical education,” she said.

She noted that the e-health/e-learning infrastructure will continue to improve the capacity of health workers to manage Covid-19 among other infectious diseases.

“We are glad to officially receive the Getembe Health Centre e-learning/e-health centre today,” she said.

Aga Khan Hospital-Kisumu committed to continually engage and partner with the Kisii County government and other devolved units in the western region to provide quality healthcare.