Aftermath of demos: Nine plead not guilty over unlawful assembly

Nine people, including two county law enforcement officers and two university students, were on Thursday morning arraigned in court for allegedly taking part in anti-government protests in Kisii.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Ocharo, the suspects - Wesley Maranga, Damaris Gakii, Elly Njowi, Samuel Mbugua, Henry Ochieng', Braxston Mogesi, Evans Ontiri, Geoffrey Mageto and Richard Nyangau - were charged with unlawful assembly and rioting contrary to Section 78 (1) read with Section 80 of the Penal Code.

The offence was that on 12 July 2023 at Kisii Township in Kisii Central Sub-county, they, together with others not before the court, participated in an unlawful assembly.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence team led by lawyers George Morara and Zelmer Bonuke pleaded with the court to release the suspects on bail, arguing that their clients were not a flight risk as they work and live in Kisii town.

Mr Morara said their clients were wrongly arrested because they were moving from one place to another within the town.

"The accused persons before the court are citizens of this country. Defendants number seven and eight are county law enforcement officers. They were arrested in the line of duty and their service cards are here in court. They are not a flight risk and therefore we pray that the court will grant them bail," Mr Morara said.

The third accused, Elly Njowi, works as a technician at Ram Hospital - a facility adjacent to the Kisii courts. He was travelling from his home to work when he was arrested, Mr Morara said.

The fifth defendant, Henry Ochieng', is also a technician working for a telecommunications company in Kisii Township. He was arrested near his place of work, according to the lawyer.

The accused were released on a cash bail of Sh3,000 each with one surety. Their case was mentioned on 31 July and a hearing is scheduled for 28 September.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man is in Bosongo Hospital with deep cuts after being severely beaten with a panga during the protests.

Denis Mogeni was attacked by a militia group believed to have been deployed in Kisii town by a politician allied to the Kenya Kwanza government to counter the protesters.

Riding in Probox vehicles, members of the group moved around Kisii town with machetes, clubs, bows and arrows, targeting protesters and innocent people.

"I was returning home in Botori area after the construction site where I was working as a mason was closed because of the chaos in Kisii. When I reached Botori junction, I met some people carrying arrows and pangas. They started cutting me without saying a word. They cut my left hand, my head and my leg. Only a good Samaritan on his motorbike brought me here for treatment," said Mr Mogeni, writhing in pain.

A clinical officer, Mr Benson Okong'o, who received the victim, said the patient was bleeding profusely when he was brought to the hospital.

He, however, regretted that X-rays conducted on the victim showed that the young man's fingers had been severed.

Protestors raid Bondo police station

In Siaya, property worth at least Sh500,000 was destroyed at Bondo Police Station after the protesters broke into the station and injured 11 police officers.

"The thugs set fire to the station canteen and smashed windows of all the station buildings, including some houses along the police road," said a police report.

Bondo sub-county police commander Robert Apoki told the Nation that all the injured officers had been treated and discharged.

"The destruction was too much. The officers were treated at Bondo Sub-county Hospital and discharged. The matter is still under investigation by the County Director of Criminal Investigations," said the sub-county police boss.

Locals injured as protesters engage police in Kisumu

In the aftermath of the anti-government demonstrations in Kisumu, some residents and businessmen sustained injuries and losses following the ugly confrontation between protesters and police.

The Jua Kali area was the epicentre of the violence on Wednesday after demonstrators took to the streets to protest a tax hike that has caused the cost of living to skyrocket.

In an attempt to disperse the rioting youths, police fired tear gas into the air as the rioting youths retaliated with a barrage of stones aimed at the officers.

In the ensuing melee, the tear gas explosion set fire to the iron sheet engine oil shops and six vehicles being repaired in the garage.

It took the combined efforts of Kisumu County fire engines, JRS Security and police water cannon trucks to extinguish the fire before it spread to neighbouring buildings.

However, Jua Kali Artisans Association secretary general David Odanga said they were yet to assess the estimated cost of the damage.

"The police should have taken into consideration that the area contains flammable oil and fuel and it was risky to fire tear gas without due consideration," he said.

He pointed out that this was the second time the fire had occurred, causing massive losses to mechanics and traders who sell spare parts for vehicles.

The day-long protest at the Kondele flyover also left at least three people seriously injured.

The three were rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

Collins Kodhek, a human rights activist, faced the wrath of angry protesters after being mistaken for a government motorcycle.

Mr Kodhek, who was a passenger, was attacked in the Obunga area by youths armed with rungus, who injured his arm and face before taking his personal effects.

He was however treated at JOOTRH and discharged.

In Busia, part of the wall of Busia Stadium was demolished and a boda boda office vandalised as rival camps clashed during the anti-government protests.Two teams of youths emerged in Busia, one supporting the protests and the other opposing them.Those opposed to the protests sided with the police and chased the demonstrators out of the border town.



