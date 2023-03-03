500 needy secondary school students from Kisii get bursaries

Five hundred bright and needy secondary school students from Kisii County have been awarded bursaries.

The students who scored 350 marks in the 2022 Kenya Primary Certificate of Education (KCPE) but were unable to join secondary schools received the bursaries from Governor Simba Arati at Gusii stadium on Thursday. The event was graced by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Of the 500 students, the Kisii County Secretary sponsored three while each executive committee member and chief officer in Mr Arati’s administration sponsored one student each.

Mr Machogu sponsored 20 students, courtesy of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

“I want the names of 20 students for the KCB scholarship. Let them report to school tomorrow as tuition and other fees for the next four years have been paid,” said CS Machogu.

The CS said beneficiaries of the KCB scholarship who shall have excelled in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will receive support to study at the university. He called upon all Gusii leaders to support needy students.

“Education is the only thing that will be able to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of our region and country. A region that is not able to take education seriously lags behind,” he added.

Governor Arati said: “The bursary allocation is not enough, we are sponsoring these needy students for the entire four years,” said Mr Arati.

The governor thanked CS Machogu, Kisii county executive committee members and chief officers for sponsoring needy students.

The needy students were identified with the help of the spouses of Kisii Ward Representatives.

In the current budget, the devolved unit has disbursed Sh135 million (Sh3 million per ward) in bursaries.

The governor noted that each ward will benefit from an increment of Sh2 million in the next budget from July 2023.

Despite most schools in Gusii emerging top in last year’s KCSE, Mr Machogu challenged his kinsmen and women to put more effort into the education of their children.