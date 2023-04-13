3 teachers charged with brutalising Kisii student, freed on bail

Three teachers were arraigned on Thursday, accused of beating and injuring a secondary school student in Kisii County.

Douglas Mabiria, Abel Manyange and Franklin Ongwae were charged with causing grievous harm, contrary to section 234 of the Penal Code.

The three are accused of beating the student, causing him to lose a testicle, at Nyabisia Secondary School in Nyamache division, Bobasi constituency, on Monday.

The 19-year-old said five teachers and a school security guard brutalised him and damaged one of his testicles, which doctors said was raptured as a result of the severe beating. The damaged reproductive organ was removed at Hema hospital in Kisii town.

Police are still searching for the remaining two teachers and the guard, who have since gone into hiding.

Ogembo Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Biwott released the suspects on a bond of Sh100,000 each, with a surety of a similar amount, or a cash bail of Sh 20,000 each.

The prosecution, led by Mr Ian Makotsi, had applied to have the accused persons denied bond, saying they would likely interfere with witnesses.

“Releasing the accused persons on bail will have an effect as they may interfere with the witnesses. The offence occurred in a school, and the witnesses are students, and the accused persons have authority over the witnesses. We are of the opinion that releasing them on bail will have influence over the witnesses,” said Mr Makotsi.

The suspect's lawyer, Mr Tom Ongori, opposed the application saying nothing in terms of evidence had been presented in court to show the suspects would interfere with witnesses.

“It will be very prejudicial against the accused person and against the right to presumed innocence for the accused persons not to be released on bail,” said Mr Ongori.

In his ruling, the magistrate noted, “These allegations are not supported by any affidavit by the investigating officer. The children’s officer and the school administration have a way of protecting children.”

He added that chances were high that the accused teachers would be interdicted so the witness interference would not be an issue.

“The application to deny the accused bail is not merited. I disallow the application. The accused will be admitted to bail,” the magistrate said.